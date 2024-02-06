Cape fire report 12/27/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 7:48 a.m. on Pioneer Drive; 7:57 a.m. on Rose Street; 12:08 p.m. on William Street; 12:49 p.m. on William Street; 1:22 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 2:40 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 7:22 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; and 9:18 p.m. on North Fountain Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
Medical assists were made at 7:48 a.m. on Pioneer Drive; 7:57 a.m. on Rose Street; 12:08 p.m. on William Street; 12:49 p.m. on William Street; 1:22 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 2:40 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 7:22 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; and 9:18 p.m. on North Fountain Street.
At 4:28 a.m., no incident found on arrival on South West End Boulevard.
At 10:41 a.m. , smoke or odor investigation on Margaret Street.
At 11:28 a.m., unintentional transmission of alarm on Broadway.
At 2:25 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.
At 3:18 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on Interstate 55.
At 6:56 p.m., alarm system sounded on Nash Road.
At 8:08 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Boutin Drive.
At 8:17 p.m., alarm system sounded on Nash Road.
Friday
Medical assists were made at 5:50 a.m. on William Street; 10:12 a.m. on Chesley Drive; 11:34 a.m. on North Sunset Boulevard; 11:59 a.m. on Percy Drive; and 12:26 p.m. on South Hanover Street.
At 12:34 a.m., citizen assist on South West End Boulevard.
At 7:12 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Perryville Road.