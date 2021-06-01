Cape fire report 1/6/21

All sections
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Jan. 4

  • Medical assists were made at 8:24 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 8:30 a.m. on Lexington Avenue; 8:49 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 11:03 a.m. on Twin Lake Court; 12:22 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 2:16 p.m. on Big Bend Road; 8:12 p.m. on Village Drive; 8:33 p.m. on Themis Street; 9:52 p.m. on Perryville Road;
  • At 1:33 a.m., mutual aid on Fornfelt Street in Scott City.
  • At 5:52 a.m., lift assist on Earleen Drive.
  • At 7:40 a.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 6:07 p.m., a vehicle fire on North Main Street.
  • At 8:59 p.m., fire alarm on South Kingshighway.
  • At 10:09 p.m. hazardous condition on South Spring Avenue.
