Cape fire report 1/6/21

Medical assists were made at 8:24 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 8:30 a.m. on Lexington Avenue; 8:49 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 11:03 a.m. on Twin Lake Court; 12:22 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 2:16 p.m. on Big Bend Road; 8:12 p.m. on Village Drive; 8:33 p.m. on Themis Street; 9:52 p.m. on Perryville Road;