blotterJanuary 9, 2021
Cape Fire report 1/10/21
Cape Fire report 1/10/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Jan. 7

  • Medical assists were made at 7:45 a.m. on Bella Vista in Jackson; 9:57 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 10 a.m. on Marquette Drive; 12:20 p.m. on South Benton Street; 12:29 p.m. on South Benton Street; 5:08 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 6:05 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 6:23 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 9:52 p.m. on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • At 1:36 a.m., a fire alarm on South Fountain Street.
  • At 2:23 a.m., a fire alarm on Beavercreek Drive.
  • At 6:16 a.m., lift assist on South Kingshighway.
  • At 11:56 a.m., a fire alarm on William Street.
  • At 10:52 p.m., lift assist on Etherton Drive.
  • At 11:23 p.m., lift assist on Alta Vista Drive.
