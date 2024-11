Arrests

Connor D. Fanger, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Shanon R. Motes, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing.

Ronald D. Fisher, 24, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Matthew T. Barnes, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Benjamin H. Franklin, 34, of Osceola, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Frederick D. Fleming, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.