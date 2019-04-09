Area police reports 9/4/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Frazier Bankhead, 53, was arrested on a warrant.

William R. Simmons, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Fairlane Drive.

Theft was report in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. Suspect was taken into custody.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.

Robbery was reported at Independence and Main streets.

Stealing was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.

Stealing was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.

Stealing was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Stealing was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.

Stealing was reported at South Kingshighway and Independence Street.

Assaults

Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.

Domestic assault and stealing were reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.

Child molsetation was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.

Assault was reported at North Sprigg and Bertling streets.

Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.

Miscellaneous

Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Themis Street.

Resisting/interfering with an arrest was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.

Weapons violation was reported in the 300 block of Morgan Oak Street. Suspect was taken into custody.

Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street. Suspect was taken into custody.

Trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of Wayne Street.

Weapons violation was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.

Arson was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.