Area police reports 9/4/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- William R. Simmons, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Frazier Bankhead, 53, was arrested on a warrant.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported at South Kingshighway and Independence Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Stealing was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Stealing was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
- Robbery was reported at Independence and Main streets.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was report in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. Suspect was taken into custody.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Fairlane Drive.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Assault was reported at North Sprigg and Bertling streets.
- Child molsetation was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
- Domestic assault and stealing were reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Themis Street.
- Resisting/interfering with an arrest was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Weapons violation was reported in the 300 block of Morgan Oak Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of Wayne Street.
- Weapons violation was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Arson was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at North Water Street and Broadway. Two suspects were taken into custody.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Delora Anderson, 41, of Jackson was arrested on four active warrants from Chaffee, Missouri; Miner, Missouri; Scott City; and Scott County.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Farmington Road.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Shawnee Circle.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of North Hope Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Brookview Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of South Farmington Road.