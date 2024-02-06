Area police reports 9/26/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Shaun Ashbury, 36 -- listed in police documents as being from both Chaffee, Missouri, and Perryville, Missouri -- was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Jeffrey M. Essner, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant
- Naomi Betts, 37, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Timothy A. Wiley, 39, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Harold J. Bays, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Destiny D. Moore, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Michael C. Lambert, 41, of Dudley, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Summonses
- Alan F. Canady, 18, of Chaffee, Missouri, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
- Joey Hamilton, 38, of Hayti, Missouri, was issued a summons for assault.
- Cameron D. Simpson, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for assault.
- Derek T.D. Gill, 25, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an affray.
Assault
- Assault was reported on South Plaza Way.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Lakewood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Robbery was reported at South West End Boulevard and North Park Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 400 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
- Stealing and property damage were reported in the 1500 block of New Madrid Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Corporate Circle.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported at William Street and West End Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.
- Weapon violation was reported in the 2800 block of Bloomfield Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christine Davidson, 52, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Steven Pettigrew, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a peace disturbance.
- Christopher Boettcher, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to maintain insurance.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Greenway Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of City Park.
- Property damage was reported in the 4900 block of Old Cape Road.