September 26, 2019

Area police reports 9/26/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Shaun Ashbury, 36 -- listed in police documents as being from both Chaffee, Missouri, and Perryville, Missouri -- was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Jeffrey M. Essner, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant
  • Naomi Betts, 37, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Timothy A. Wiley, 39, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Harold J. Bays, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Destiny D. Moore, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Michael C. Lambert, 41, of Dudley, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Summonses

  • Alan F. Canady, 18, of Chaffee, Missouri, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Joey Hamilton, 38, of Hayti, Missouri, was issued a summons for assault.
  • Cameron D. Simpson, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for assault.
  • Derek T.D. Gill, 25, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an affray.

Assault

  • Assault was reported on South Plaza Way.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Lakewood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Robbery was reported at South West End Boulevard and North Park Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 400 block of North West End Boulevard.
  • Burglary was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
  • Stealing and property damage were reported in the 1500 block of New Madrid Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Corporate Circle.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at William Street and West End Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.
  • Weapon violation was reported in the 2800 block of Bloomfield Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christine Davidson, 52, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Steven Pettigrew, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a peace disturbance.
  • Christopher Boettcher, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to maintain insurance.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Greenway Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of City Park.
  • Property damage was reported in the 4900 block of Old Cape Road.
Police/Fire Reports

