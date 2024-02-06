Area police reports 9/26/19

Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.

Weapon violation was reported in the 2800 block of Bloomfield Road.

Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.

Property damage was reported at William Street and West End Boulevard.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Christopher Boettcher, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to maintain insurance.

Steven Pettigrew, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a peace disturbance.

Christine Davidson, 52, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assault

Assault was reported in the 200 block of West Mary Street.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.

Miscellaneous

Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Greenway Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.

Peace disturbance was reported in the area of City Park.