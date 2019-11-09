All sections
blotterSeptember 11, 2019
Area police reports 9/11/19
Cape Girardeau The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Domestic assault was reported on Hanover Street. Suspect was taken into custody. n Assault was reported in the 900 block of Normal Avenue. Thefts n Stealing was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street...

Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported on Hanover Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Normal Avenue.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1300 block of Wayne Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at 321 N. Broadview St.
  • Property damage was reported at William and South Ellis streets.
Jackson

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Stephanie Skelton, 58, of Jackson was arrested for stealing.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
