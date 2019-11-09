Area police reports 9/11/19

Cape Girardeau The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Domestic assault was reported on Hanover Street. Suspect was taken into custody. n Assault was reported in the 900 block of Normal Avenue. Thefts n Stealing was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street...
Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Domestic assault was reported on Hanover Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
Assault was reported in the 900 block of Normal Avenue.
Thefts
Stealing was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
Stealing was reported in the 1300 block of Wayne Street.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported at 321 N. Broadview St.
Property damage was reported at William and South Ellis streets.
Jackson
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
Stephanie Skelton, 58, of Jackson was arrested for stealing.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Miscellaneous
Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.