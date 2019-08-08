All sections
August 8, 2019

Area police reports 8/8/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • D'Andre L. McClellon, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest.

Assaults

  • Sexual offense was reported in the 300 block of South Park Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive. Suspect was in custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street. Suspect was in custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Thomas Drive.
  • Interference with custody was reported in 1400 block of William Street.
  • Counterfeiting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Child abuse or neglect was reported in the 1300 block of Cousin Street.
  • Forgery was reported.
Summonses

  • Alisha N. Rees, 36, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing.
  • Kaitlyn A. Dodd, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Larry J. Green, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Crystal L. Cochran, 48, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an affray.
  • Andrew R. Kieninger, 38, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an affray.

Thefts

  • Stealing reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.
  • Stealing reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Stealing reported in the 1700 block of Brookwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported on North Main Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Vail Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Maple Drive.
