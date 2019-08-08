Area police reports 8/8/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- D'Andre L. McClellon, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest.
Assaults
- Sexual offense was reported in the 300 block of South Park Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive. Suspect was in custody.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street. Suspect was in custody.
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road.
Miscellaneous
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Thomas Drive.
- Interference with custody was reported in 1400 block of William Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Child abuse or neglect was reported in the 1300 block of Cousin Street.
- Forgery was reported.
Summonses
- Alisha N. Rees, 36, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing.
- Kaitlyn A. Dodd, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
- Larry J. Green, 20, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
- Crystal L. Cochran, 48, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an affray.
- Andrew R. Kieninger, 38, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an affray.
Thefts
- Stealing reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.
- Stealing reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
- Stealing reported in the 1700 block of Brookwood Drive.
- Theft was reported on North Main Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Vail Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Maple Drive.