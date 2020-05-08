All sections
August 5, 2020

Area police reports 8/5/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Park Drive and North Main Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of Grandview Drive.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 300 block of North Middle Street.
  • Theft reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1800 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Independence Street.
  • Larceny was reported on North Water Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Ritter Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1800 block of Lexington Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1300 block of North Mount Auburn Road.
Miscellaneous

  • Drug equipment violation was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Park Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 700 block of North Lorimier Street.
  • False pretenses/swindle was reported in the 1400 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at South Pacific and Walnut streets.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Devin Weccele, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Tyler Brown, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Becky Williams, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Vale Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Timber Lane Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the area of West Mary Street.
Police/Fire Reports

