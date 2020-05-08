Area police reports 8/5/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported at Park Drive and North Main Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Grandview Drive.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 300 block of North Middle Street.
- Theft reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported in the 1800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Independence Street.
- Larceny was reported on North Water Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Ritter Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported in the 1800 block of Lexington Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1300 block of North Mount Auburn Road.
Miscellaneous
- Drug equipment violation was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
- Property damage was reported on South Park Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 700 block of North Lorimier Street.
- False pretenses/swindle was reported in the 1400 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported at South Pacific and Walnut streets.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Devin Weccele, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Tyler Brown, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Becky Williams, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Vale Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Timber Lane Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the area of West Mary Street.