Area police reports 8/27/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Steven Morris, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Ashley McGuirk, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Quintayus Moore, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Dustin Everett, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Brooke Blattner, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.
- Michael Graves, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Garmeisha Terry, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft and property damage were reported in the 2500 block of Masters Drive.
- Burglary and property damage were reported in the 2600 block of Exchange Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing were reported in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.
- Drug violation was reported at North Cape Rock Drive and North Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Park Avenue.
- Weapons violation was reported in the 110 block of Linden Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Arson was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard and West Main Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of West Park Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 500 block of North Hope Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.