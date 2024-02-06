All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 27, 2019

Area police reports 8/27/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Steven Morris, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant. n Ashley McGuirk, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Steven Morris, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Ashley McGuirk, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Quintayus Moore, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Dustin Everett, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Brooke Blattner, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.
  • Michael Graves, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Garmeisha Terry, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft and property damage were reported in the 2500 block of Masters Drive.
  • Burglary and property damage were reported in the 2600 block of Exchange Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing were reported in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Cape Rock Drive and North Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Park Avenue.
  • Weapons violation was reported in the 110 block of Linden Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Arson was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard and West Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of West Park Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 500 block of North Hope Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy