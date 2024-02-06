All sections
August 22, 2019

Area police reports 8/22/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 2000 block of Allen Drive.

Summons

  • Paul A. Hagler, 35, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for trespassing at 400 Kell Farm Drive.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 400 block of North Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Bellevue Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following item.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.
