Area police reports 8/22/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 2000 block of Allen Drive.
Summons
- Paul A. Hagler, 35, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for trespassing at 400 Kell Farm Drive.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Identity theft was reported in the 400 block of North Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Bellevue Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.