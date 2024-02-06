All sections
August 20, 2019

Area police reports 8/20/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Mariah Smith, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at West End Boulevard and Independence Street. n Kyrese Beason, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at William and South Pacific streets...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Mariah Smith, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at West End Boulevard and Independence Street.
  • Kyrese Beason, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at William and South Pacific streets.
  • Jason Lynch, 36, of Bertrand, Missouri, was arrested on warrants at Broadway and North Kingshighway.
  • Bradley Brown, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
  • Kevin Hendrickson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at South Lorimier and Merriwether streets.
  • Vashon Bell, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Hanover Street.
  • Michael D. Bell, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
  • James C. Combs, 57, address unknown, was arrested on warrants at 2800 Themis St.
  • Elizabeth A. King, 31, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant at South Kingshighway and South Broadview Street.
  • Travis W. Gibson, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest at North Henderson and Normal avenues.
  • Charles L. Snyder, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing at 121 S. Sprigg St.

Summonses

  • Roland Calice, 54, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for trespassing at 2700 Adeline Ave.
  • Sarah E. Keith, 32, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for at leash-law requirement at William Street and South West End Boulevard.
  • Carrie L. Latham, 23, of Dongola, Illinois, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Independence Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Caitlin R. Dietiker, 19, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for peace disturbance at 100 Themis St.
  • Destiny R. Campbell, 18, of St. Louis was issued a summons for stealing at 3439 William St.
  • Sheldon L. Thomas, 24, of Jackson was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Broadway and North Middle Street.
  • Jo A Elder, 33, of Malden, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at 3439 William St.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 900 William St. A suspect was in custody.
  • Assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 600 Good Hope St.
  • Theft was reported at 900 Bloomfield St.
  • Theft was reported at 200 S. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 700 E. Rodney Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 200 N. Sunset Blvd.
  • Theft was reported at 600 Bellevue St.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Property damage was reported at 2100 William St.
  • Identity theft was reported at 2800 Whitener St.
  • Resisting arrest and tampering with a vehicle were reported at South Henderson Avenue and Independence Street. A suspect was in custody.
  • A sexual offense was reported in the 700 block of Missouri Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at William and Middle streets.
  • Property damage was reported at 2136 William St.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrests

  • Macy Rinacke, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth degree domestic assault, assault on law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
  • LB Overton, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to display headlights when required, possession of marijuana less than 35 grams and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Dwayne Crawford, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft reported in the 200 block of Elwanda Drive.
  • Theft reported in the 100 block of South Georgia Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Property damage reported in the 1100 block of Apache Avenue.
  • Property damage reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.
  • Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Donald Street .
  • Peace disturbance reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Fight in progress reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.
Police/Fire Reports

