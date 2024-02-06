Area police reports 8/20/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Mariah Smith, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at West End Boulevard and Independence Street.

Kyrese Beason, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at William and South Pacific streets.

Jason Lynch, 36, of Bertrand, Missouri, was arrested on warrants at Broadway and North Kingshighway.

Bradley Brown, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and Perry Avenue.

Kevin Hendrickson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at South Lorimier and Merriwether streets.

Vashon Bell, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Hanover Street.

Michael D. Bell, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.

James C. Combs, 57, address unknown, was arrested on warrants at 2800 Themis St.

Elizabeth A. King, 31, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant at South Kingshighway and South Broadview Street.

Travis W. Gibson, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest at North Henderson and Normal avenues.