Area police reports 8/20/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Mariah Smith, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at West End Boulevard and Independence Street.
- Kyrese Beason, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at William and South Pacific streets.
- Jason Lynch, 36, of Bertrand, Missouri, was arrested on warrants at Broadway and North Kingshighway.
- Bradley Brown, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
- Kevin Hendrickson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at South Lorimier and Merriwether streets.
- Vashon Bell, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Hanover Street.
- Michael D. Bell, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
- James C. Combs, 57, address unknown, was arrested on warrants at 2800 Themis St.
- Elizabeth A. King, 31, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant at South Kingshighway and South Broadview Street.
- Travis W. Gibson, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest at North Henderson and Normal avenues.
- Charles L. Snyder, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing at 121 S. Sprigg St.
Summonses
- Roland Calice, 54, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for trespassing at 2700 Adeline Ave.
- Sarah E. Keith, 32, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for at leash-law requirement at William Street and South West End Boulevard.
- Carrie L. Latham, 23, of Dongola, Illinois, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Independence Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
- Caitlin R. Dietiker, 19, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for peace disturbance at 100 Themis St.
- Destiny R. Campbell, 18, of St. Louis was issued a summons for stealing at 3439 William St.
- Sheldon L. Thomas, 24, of Jackson was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Broadway and North Middle Street.
- Jo A Elder, 33, of Malden, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at 3439 William St.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at 900 William St. A suspect was in custody.
- Assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 600 Good Hope St.
- Theft was reported at 900 Bloomfield St.
- Theft was reported at 200 S. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at 700 E. Rodney Drive.
- Theft was reported at 200 N. Sunset Blvd.
- Theft was reported at 600 Bellevue St.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Property damage was reported at 2100 William St.
- Identity theft was reported at 2800 Whitener St.
- Resisting arrest and tampering with a vehicle were reported at South Henderson Avenue and Independence Street. A suspect was in custody.
- A sexual offense was reported in the 700 block of Missouri Avenue.
- Property damage was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at William and Middle streets.
- Property damage was reported at 2136 William St.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Macy Rinacke, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth degree domestic assault, assault on law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
- LB Overton, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to display headlights when required, possession of marijuana less than 35 grams and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Dwayne Crawford, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft reported in the 200 block of Elwanda Drive.
- Theft reported in the 100 block of South Georgia Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Property damage reported in the 1100 block of Apache Avenue.
- Property damage reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.
- Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Donald Street .
- Peace disturbance reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Fight in progress reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.