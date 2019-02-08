Area police reports 8/2/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Torre Wade, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Alexander Davis-Carter, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Kevin Schleyer, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of displaying prohibited items.
- Ryan Cruz, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.
- Nathan Turner, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Robert Jones, 38, of Belleville, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
- Theft was reported at Subway, 200 block of South Silver Springs Road.
- Robbery was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- A drug violation was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street. Suspect was in custody.
- Child abuse was reported in the 500 block of South West End Boulevard.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- John Davis, 58 of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Chad Peltz, 39, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Jokko Williams, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.