August 2, 2019

Area police reports 8/2/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Torre Wade, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation. n Alexander Davis-Carter, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Torre Wade, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Alexander Davis-Carter, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Kevin Schleyer, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of displaying prohibited items.
  • Ryan Cruz, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.
  • Nathan Turner, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Robert Jones, 38, of Belleville, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
  • Theft was reported at Subway, 200 block of South Silver Springs Road.
  • Robbery was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • A drug violation was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street. Suspect was in custody.
  • Child abuse was reported in the 500 block of South West End Boulevard.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • John Davis, 58 of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Chad Peltz, 39, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Jokko Williams, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • John Davis, 58, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
