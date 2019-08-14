Area police reports 8/14/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Summons
- Christopher C. Hendrix, 49, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Lexington Avenue.
- Stealing was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Ramon Soriano, 28, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and failure to drive in single lane.
Arrests
- Chelsea Cobb, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant.
- Nicholas Kluesner, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to have two headlamps, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thefts
- Theft reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drive.
- Theft reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment reported in the 100 block of Court Street.