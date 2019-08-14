All sections
August 14, 2019

Area police reports 8/14/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Summons n Christopher C. Hendrix, 49, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia. Assault n Assault was reported in the 900 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Summons

  • Christopher C. Hendrix, 49, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of William Street.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Lexington Avenue.
  • Stealing was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Ramon Soriano, 28, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and failure to drive in single lane.

Arrests

  • Chelsea Cobb, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant.
  • Nicholas Kluesner, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to have two headlamps, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thefts

  • Theft reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drive.
  • Theft reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment reported in the 100 block of Court Street.
Police/Fire Reports

