August 1, 2019

Area police reports 8/1/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Michael Neal, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation. n Taylor Sissom, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Michael Neal, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Taylor Sissom, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Anthony E. West, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Assault

  • An assaults was reported at William and South Benton streets.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Independence Street.
  • Robbery was reported in the 400 block of Cape West Crossing.
Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Oak Lane.
  • Peace disturbance and nuisance parties were reported in the 1900 block of Eden Way.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Nickolas Geiser, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Michael Anna Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Brandom Street.
Police/Fire Reports

