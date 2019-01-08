Area police reports 8/1/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael Neal, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Taylor Sissom, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Anthony E. West, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Assault
- An assaults was reported at William and South Benton streets.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Independence Street.
- Robbery was reported in the 400 block of Cape West Crossing.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Oak Lane.
- Peace disturbance and nuisance parties were reported in the 1900 block of Eden Way.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Nickolas Geiser, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Michael Anna Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Brandom Street.