Area police reports 7/5/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Aubrey Alford, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Vernon Luttrull, 48, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Anthony E. West, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Summons
- Brittany A. Cook, 24, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summonses for trespassing in the 3400 block of William Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.
- Stealing was reported in the 800 block of Beaudean Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Commercial Street.
- Theft was reported at Lowe's Home Improvement, 3440 Lowe's Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Violation of order of protection was reported in the 3200 block of William Street. Subject was in custody.
- Violation of order of protection was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported on West Rodney Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Yorktown Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Charles Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 of Cape Rock Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of Karen Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Jean Ann Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of Lakewood Drive.
- Fraud was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
- Abuse or neglect of a child was reported in the 1100 block of Independence Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of North Hope Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Tracy Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Gregory J. Horase, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Richard A. Futreel Sr. of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Lyric L. Jones, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation and parole violation for arson and failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.
- Carolyn N. Bode, 42, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- William R. Reigert, 53, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seatbelt violation.
- Candice D. (Smith) May, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.
- Steven L. Svehla, 59, of Perryville, Missouri was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for violation terms of ex parte.
- Rusty G. Fisk, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child second.
- Jared W. Keller, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Billy R. Davis, 59, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for violation of protection order.