Area police reports 7/5/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Anthony E. West, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Vernon Luttrull, 48, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Aubrey Alford, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Summons

Brittany A. Cook, 24, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summonses for trespassing in the 3400 block of William Street.

Thefts

Theft was reported at Lowe's Home Improvement, 3440 Lowe's Drive.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Commercial Street.

Stealing was reported in the 800 block of Beaudean Lane.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Violation of order of protection was reported in the 3200 block of William Street. Subject was in custody.

Violation of order of protection was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.

Property damage was reported on West Rodney Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Yorktown Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Charles Street.

Property damage was reported in the 1200 of Cape Rock Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of Karen Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Jean Ann Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of Lakewood Drive.

Fraud was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.