July 5, 2019

Area police reports 7/5/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Aubrey Alford, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Vernon Luttrull, 48, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Anthony E. West, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Summons

  • Brittany A. Cook, 24, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summonses for trespassing in the 3400 block of William Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported in the 800 block of Beaudean Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Commercial Street.
  • Theft was reported at Lowe's Home Improvement, 3440 Lowe's Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Violation of order of protection was reported in the 3200 block of William Street. Subject was in custody.
  • Violation of order of protection was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported on West Rodney Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Yorktown Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Charles Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1200 of Cape Rock Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of Karen Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Jean Ann Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of Lakewood Drive.
  • Fraud was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
  • Abuse or neglect of a child was reported in the 1100 block of Independence Street.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of North Hope Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Tracy Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Gregory J. Horase, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Richard A. Futreel Sr. of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Lyric L. Jones, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation and parole violation for arson and failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.
  • Carolyn N. Bode, 42, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • William R. Reigert, 53, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seatbelt violation.
  • Candice D. (Smith) May, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Steven L. Svehla, 59, of Perryville, Missouri was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for violation terms of ex parte.
  • Rusty G. Fisk, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child second.
  • Jared W. Keller, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Billy R. Davis, 59, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for violation of protection order.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

