Area police reports 7/31/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- James E. Kent, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Glenda K. Ross, 47, was arrested on a warrant.
- Anthony E. West, 34, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Sprigg Street.
Summons
- Jesse G. Kuykendoll, 39, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 1000 block of William Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 300 block of Spring Avenue.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Minnesota Avenue. Suspect was in custody.
Miscellaneous
- Property damagewas reported in the 2600 block of Marvin Street.
- Custody violation was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 1500 block of Jessica Drive. Suspect was in custody.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Justin Hercik, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to drive on right half of roadway, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Arrest
- Karin Welch, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard.