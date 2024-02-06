Area police reports 7/25/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 100 North Park Avenue. Suspect was in custody.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Henderson Avenue.
Summonses
- Jaelon R. Chiles, 18, of Jackson and Maddisan E. Dietrich, 21, of Jackson were issued summonses for stealing in the 3400 block of William Street.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Lexington Avenue.
- Stealing was reported in the 1400 block of Luce Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
- Child abuse was reported in the 1200 block of North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item.
Miscellaneous
- Peace distrubance was reported in the 1900 block of Bainbridge Road.
- Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Ridge Road.
- Harassment was reported in the area tof Court Street and West Main Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.