July 25, 2019

Area police reports 7/25/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 100 North Park Avenue. Suspect was in custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Henderson Avenue.

Summonses

  • Jaelon R. Chiles, 18, of Jackson and Maddisan E. Dietrich, 21, of Jackson were issued summonses for stealing in the 3400 block of William Street.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Lexington Avenue.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1400 block of Luce Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
  • Child abuse was reported in the 1200 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following item.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace distrubance was reported in the 1900 block of Bainbridge Road.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Ridge Road.
  • Harassment was reported in the area tof Court Street and West Main Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

