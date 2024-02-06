All sections
July 24, 2019

Area police reports 7/24/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Deshone Bailey, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. n James Noland, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Deshone Bailey, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • James Noland, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Lathan Barnett, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Santon Rollins, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Chavron Martin, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of littering.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
  • Stealing of an animal was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Vantage Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Brenda Kay Court. Suspect was in custody.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 100 block of North Kingshighway. Suspect was in custody.
  • Drug violation was reported on Village Drive. Subject is in custody.
  • Property damage and trespassing were reported in the 100 block of Albert Street.
  • Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 100 block of North Park Avenue. Subject is in custody.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Amanda Guillen, 29, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of speeding and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrest

  • Timothy Lesch, 57, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Willow Bend Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.
Police/Fire Reports

