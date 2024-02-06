Area police reports 7/24/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Deshone Bailey, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- James Noland, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Lathan Barnett, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Santon Rollins, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Chavron Martin, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of littering.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
- Stealing of an animal was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Vantage Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Brenda Kay Court. Suspect was in custody.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 100 block of North Kingshighway. Suspect was in custody.
- Drug violation was reported on Village Drive. Subject is in custody.
- Property damage and trespassing were reported in the 100 block of Albert Street.
- Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 100 block of North Park Avenue. Subject is in custody.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Amanda Guillen, 29, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of speeding and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrest
- Timothy Lesch, 57, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Willow Bend Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.