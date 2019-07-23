Area police reports 7/23/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- John L. Groves, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs at North Kingshighway and Independence Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at North Middle and North streets.
- Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road. Suspect was in custody.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Dearmore Court.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dillon Walton, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for posted stop sign and possession of alcohol by a minor.
- Lindsey Moore, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Hope Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Westbrook Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
- Theft was reported in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
- Burglary was reported in the 3800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Kimbel Lane.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Francis Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Adams Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Bel-Air Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Brandom Street.