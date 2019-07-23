All sections
July 23, 2019

Area police reports 7/23/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n John L. Groves, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs at North Kingshighway and Independence Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • John L. Groves, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs at North Kingshighway and Independence Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at North Middle and North streets.
  • Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road. Suspect was in custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Dearmore Court.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Dillon Walton, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for posted stop sign and possession of alcohol by a minor.
  • Lindsey Moore, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Westbrook Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
  • Burglary was reported in the 3800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Francis Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Adams Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Bel-Air Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Brandom Street.
Police/Fire Reports

