All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
July 19, 2019

Area police reports 7/19/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jakelyn Clark, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. n Sierra Farrow, 21, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jakelyn Clark, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Sierra Farrow, 21, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Charles Green, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee (Missouri) Police Department warrant.
  • Jeffery Sisco, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of North Spanish Street.
  • Sexual abuse was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • A court order violation was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway. A suspect was in custody.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Stealing was reported in the 700 block of North Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 300 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Pacific Street. Subject in custody.

Miscellaneous

  • A vehicle was towed at Sprigg and Bertling streets.
  • Counterfeiting was reported in the 400 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Juveniles were taken into custody for making a false report.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following item.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy