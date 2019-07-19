Area police reports 7/19/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jakelyn Clark, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Sierra Farrow, 21, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant.
- Charles Green, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee (Missouri) Police Department warrant.
- Jeffery Sisco, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of North Spanish Street.
- Sexual abuse was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- A court order violation was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway. A suspect was in custody.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 700 block of North Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 300 block of South Ellis Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Pacific Street. Subject in custody.
Miscellaneous
- A vehicle was towed at Sprigg and Bertling streets.
- Counterfeiting was reported in the 400 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
- Juveniles were taken into custody for making a false report.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.