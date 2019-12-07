All sections
July 12, 2019

Area police reports 7/12/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard. Suspect was in custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive.

Summonses

  • David P. Wood, 35, of New Madrid, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Deandre Betts, 29, of Cape Girardeau was summonses for pedestrian in street and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Theft

  • Stealing was reported in the 900 block of Normal Avenue.
  • Stealing was reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. Subject in custody.
  • Stealing was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1600 block of North Spanish Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported at 2861 Themis St.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at 3039 William St.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at 3039 William St.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Jennifer Dunning, 40, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

Thefts

  • A theft was reported in the 2400 block of Berkley Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 5600 block of Old Cape Road.
  • A theft was reported in the 500 block of Eastview Court.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
