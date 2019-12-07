Area police reports 7/12/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard. Suspect was in custody.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive.
Summonses
- David P. Wood, 35, of New Madrid, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing at 315 Shirley Drive.
- Deandre Betts, 29, of Cape Girardeau was summonses for pedestrian in street and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Theft
- Stealing was reported in the 900 block of Normal Avenue.
- Stealing was reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. Subject in custody.
- Stealing was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.
- Stealing was reported in the 1600 block of North Spanish Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported at 2861 Themis St.
- Counterfeiting was reported at 3039 William St.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported at 3039 William St.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Jennifer Dunning, 40, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Thefts
- A theft was reported in the 2400 block of Berkley Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 5600 block of Old Cape Road.
- A theft was reported in the 500 block of Eastview Court.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.