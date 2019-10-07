Area police reports 7/10/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Bertling Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Engram Street.
Jackson
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christan Seay, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
- Samuel Turner, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three warrants.
- Gina Elliott, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Jackson Boulevard
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of North High Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Old Toll Road.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Harrison Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Ohio Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Normandy Lane.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of K-Land Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Osage Trail.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Cathy Drive.