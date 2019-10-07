All sections
July 10, 2019

Area police reports 7/10/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Bertling Street. Theft n Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Engram Street. Jackson The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Bertling Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Engram Street.

Jackson

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christan Seay, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
  • Samuel Turner, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three warrants.
  • Gina Elliott, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Jackson Boulevard
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of North High Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Harrison Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Ohio Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Normandy Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of K-Land Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Osage Trail.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Cathy Drive.
