Area police reports 6/27/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Justin Gray, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation at Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive.
- Robert J. Reynolds, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
- Branden G. Bonee, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Richard E. Geirger, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Myra J. Grisbie, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Robert D. Garrity, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing at 535 Siemers Drive.
Assault
- Assault was reported at 542 S. Spring St.
Thefts
- Burglery was reported at 404 N. West End Blvd.
- Stealing was reported at North Kingshighway and Kiwanis Drive.
- Stealing was reported at 703 Watkins Drive.
- Stealing was reported at 1105 Linden St.
- Stealing was reported at 724 S. Sprigg St.
- Stealing was reported at 1109 Beaudean Lane.
- Stealing was reported at 905 S. Benton St.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported at 223 Hillview St.
- Property damage was reported at 1938 Delwin St.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Kaitlyn Frazier, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.