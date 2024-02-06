All sections
June 27, 2019

Area police reports 6/27/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Justin Gray, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation at Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive.
  • Robert J. Reynolds, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
  • Branden G. Bonee, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Richard E. Geirger, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Myra J. Grisbie, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Robert D. Garrity, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing at 535 Siemers Drive.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at 542 S. Spring St.

Thefts

  • Burglery was reported at 404 N. West End Blvd.
  • Stealing was reported at North Kingshighway and Kiwanis Drive.
  • Stealing was reported at 703 Watkins Drive.
  • Stealing was reported at 1105 Linden St.
  • Stealing was reported at 724 S. Sprigg St.
  • Stealing was reported at 1109 Beaudean Lane.
  • Stealing was reported at 905 S. Benton St.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported at 223 Hillview St.
  • Property damage was reported at 1938 Delwin St.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Kaitlyn Frazier, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
