Area police reports 6/23/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DUI
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 1500 block of Bertling Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Lorimier Street.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Rodney Vista Boulevard.
- Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of Bellevue Street.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 200 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Purse snatching was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Larceny was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported at North Spanish and Themis streets.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Centennial Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Crestwood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Laurel Lane.
- Theft was reported on South Spanish Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2600 block of Azalea Lane.
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of South Ellis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Hanover Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Steven Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of David Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Boxwood Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 1500 block of Scott Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
Miscellaneous
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2200 block of Good Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Drug violation was reported at South Farrar Drive and William Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Morgan Oak Street.
- Property damage was reported at Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road.
- Drug violation was reported at Themis Street and North Park Avenue.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 1400 block of Good Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Broadway.
- Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and Walnut streets.
- Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and South Henderson Avenue.
- Drug equipment violation was reported at Broadway and North Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Heather Latham, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Taryn Schweain, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape and third-degree child molestation.
- Joshua Hormann, 31, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and stealing a firearm.
- Gary Mims Jr., 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Tony Watts, 32 of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Travis Licare, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Kenya Kinder, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.
- James Williams, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the area of North High and West Independence streets.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Easton Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Greensferry Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of North West Lane.
- Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Gerald Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 300 block of North Georgia Street.