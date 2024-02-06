All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJune 23, 2020
Area police reports 6/23/20
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DUI n Driving under the influence was reported in the 1500 block of Bertling Street. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street. n Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Lorimier Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DUI

  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 1500 block of Bertling Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Lorimier Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of Rodney Vista Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 200 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Purse snatching was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Larceny was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported at North Spanish and Themis streets.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Centennial Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Crestwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Laurel Lane.
  • Theft was reported on South Spanish Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2600 block of Azalea Lane.
  • Larceny was reported in the 500 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Steven Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of David Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Boxwood Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1500 block of Scott Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Walnut Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2200 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Farrar Drive and William Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Morgan Oak Street.
  • Property damage was reported at Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road.
  • Drug violation was reported at Themis Street and North Park Avenue.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 1400 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Broadway.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and Walnut streets.
  • Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and South Henderson Avenue.
  • Drug equipment violation was reported at Broadway and North Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrests

  • Heather Latham, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Taryn Schweain, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape and third-degree child molestation.
  • Joshua Hormann, 31, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and stealing a firearm.
  • Gary Mims Jr., 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrests

  • Tony Watts, 32 of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Travis Licare, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Kenya Kinder, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.
  • James Williams, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the area of North High and West Independence streets.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Easton Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of North West Lane.
  • Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Gerald Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 300 block of North Georgia Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy