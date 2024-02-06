Area police reports 6/23/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Driving under the influence was reported in the 1500 block of Bertling Street.

Assault was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.

Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of Bellevue Street.

Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.

Assault was reported in the 800 block of Rodney Vista Boulevard.

Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Lorimier Street.

Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

Burglary was reported in the 200 block of South Minnesota Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.

Purse snatching was reported on South Plaza Way.

Larceny was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.

Larceny was reported at North Spanish and Themis streets.

Theft was reported in the 1800 block of North Main Street.

Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South West End Boulevard.

Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Centennial Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.

Larceny was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.

Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Street.

Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Crestwood Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Laurel Lane.

Theft was reported on South Spanish Street.

Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2600 block of Azalea Lane.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of South Ellis Street.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Hanover Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Steven Drive.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.

Theft was reported in the 1700 block of David Street.

Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Boxwood Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 1500 block of Scott Street.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Sprigg Street.

Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.

Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.