June 22, 2019

Area police reports 6/23/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Monet D. Kassinger, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant. Assaults n An assault was reported at 259 N. Park Ave. n An assault was reported at 546 S. Sprigg St...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Monet D. Kassinger, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Assaults

  • An assault was reported at 259 N. Park Ave.
  • An assault was reported at 546 S. Sprigg St.
  • An assault was reported at 2011 Woodlawn Ave.
  • An assault was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.

Theft

  • Stealing was reported at 1454 Pemiscot St.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at 23 West End Blvd.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Lloyd Cureton, 36, of Jackson was arrested on two active warrants.
  • Kelsey Schweigert, 22, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Paige Hendrix, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion for speeding, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Nickolas Geiser, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Shauna Hamilton, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Michael Bell, 20, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Michelle Tinch, 46, no address given, was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant.

Thefts

  • A theft reported in the 5600 block of Lexington Drive.
  • A theft reported in the 800 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • A theft reported in the 800 block of Cecile Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Travelers Way.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3400 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • James D. Bolin, 44, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully operating an ATV on the highway.

Arrests

  • Kendra D. Baber, 34, of Wolf Lake, Illinois, was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office warrant for failure to appear for assault.
  • John W. Clark Jr., 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Martin Rodriguez-Reyes, 40, of Clinton, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Derek T. Gill, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
  • Rodger L. Radler, 57, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Joshua W. Wilson, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

