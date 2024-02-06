Area police reports 6/23/19

Kendra D. Baber, 34, of Wolf Lake, Illinois, was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office warrant for failure to appear for assault.

John W. Clark Jr., 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Martin Rodriguez-Reyes, 40, of Clinton, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

