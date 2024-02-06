Area police reports 6/23/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Monet D. Kassinger, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Assaults
- An assault was reported at 259 N. Park Ave.
- An assault was reported at 546 S. Sprigg St.
- An assault was reported at 2011 Woodlawn Ave.
- An assault was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
Theft
- Stealing was reported at 1454 Pemiscot St.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported at 23 West End Blvd.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Lloyd Cureton, 36, of Jackson was arrested on two active warrants.
- Kelsey Schweigert, 22, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Paige Hendrix, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion for speeding, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Nickolas Geiser, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Shauna Hamilton, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Bell, 20, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Michelle Tinch, 46, no address given, was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant.
Thefts
- A theft reported in the 5600 block of Lexington Drive.
- A theft reported in the 800 block of Broadridge Drive.
- A theft reported in the 800 block of Cecile Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Travelers Way.
- Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of North Farmington Road.
- Fraud was reported in the 3400 block of Garrett Lane.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- James D. Bolin, 44, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully operating an ATV on the highway.
Arrests
- Kendra D. Baber, 34, of Wolf Lake, Illinois, was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office warrant for failure to appear for assault.
- John W. Clark Jr., 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Martin Rodriguez-Reyes, 40, of Clinton, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
- Derek T. Gill, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
- Rodger L. Radler, 57, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Joshua W. Wilson, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.