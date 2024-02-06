All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
June 22, 2021

Area Police reports 6/22/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported at Wishbone Way and Touchdown Drive. Theft n Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at Wishbone Way and Touchdown Drive.

Theft

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Aaron L. Mangels, 24, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Parker W. Chubb, 19, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warranted for failure to appear for seatbelt violation.
  • Taylor D. Randol, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident.
  • Lydia P. Menz, 31, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrested and second-degree property damage.
  • Cody S. Collins, 24, of Batesville, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree statutory rape.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrest

  • David Amerson, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of weapon.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Optimist Hill Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy