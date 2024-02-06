Area Police reports 6/22/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported at Wishbone Way and Touchdown Drive.
Theft
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Aaron L. Mangels, 24, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Parker W. Chubb, 19, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warranted for failure to appear for seatbelt violation.
- Taylor D. Randol, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident.
- Lydia P. Menz, 31, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrested and second-degree property damage.
- Cody S. Collins, 24, of Batesville, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree statutory rape.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrest
- David Amerson, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of weapon.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Optimist Hill Drive.