Area police reports 6/15/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DUI
- Driving under the influence was reported at the intersection of North Main Street and North Spanish Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Marietta Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Niemann Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 1000 block of Sturdivant Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Luce Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported.
Thefts
- Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported in the 300 block of North Lorimier Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Drug violation was reported at the intersection of College and South Pacific streets.
- Drug violation was reported at the intersection of Good Hope and South Hanover streets.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Destruction of property was reported in the 3200 block of Chateau Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Saylor Feezor, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
Arrests
- Donya Marx, 19 of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and speeding.
- Shawn Dobbs, 44 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation warrant as well as Nixa City (Missouri) warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the area of Orchard Road.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of West Deerwood Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of East Main Street.