June 15, 2021

Area police reports 6/15/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DUI n Driving under the influence was reported at the intersection of North Main Street and North Spanish Street. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DUI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at the intersection of North Main Street and North Spanish Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Marietta Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Niemann Drive.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 1000 block of Sturdivant Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Luce Street.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Aggravated assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported in the 300 block of North Lorimier Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported at the intersection of College and South Pacific streets.
  • Drug violation was reported at the intersection of Good Hope and South Hanover streets.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Destruction of property was reported in the 3200 block of Chateau Drive.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Saylor Feezor, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.

Arrests

  • Donya Marx, 19 of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and speeding.
  • Shawn Dobbs, 44 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation warrant as well as Nixa City (Missouri) warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Orchard Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of West Deerwood Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of East Main Street.
Police/Fire Reports

