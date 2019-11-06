All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterJune 11, 2019
Area police reports 6/11/19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Roykinnia J. Cooper, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of weapons violation. n Andreta Q. Long, 36, of Adams, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of possesion of a controlled substance...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Roykinnia J. Cooper, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of weapons violation.
  • Andreta Q. Long, 36, of Adams, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of possesion of a controlled substance.
  • Dyquail R. Patterson-Lane, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • David M. Tucker, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools.

Assault

  • An assault was reported at 102 Siemers Drive.

Summons

  • Gwendolyn M. Coulson, 65, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for a nuisance animal.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported at 1622 N. Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported at 18 S. Benton St.
  • Burglary was reported at 2050 N. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at 709 S. Minnesota Ave.
  • Stealing was reported at 13 Doctors Park.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Property damage was reported at 2102 William St. Two juveniles are in custody.
  • Violation of order of protection was reported in the 300 block of Barberry Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Lakota Amberger, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on four Perry County, Missouri, warrants.
  • Kevin Morgan, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Madeline Marler, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • James Williams, 53, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Cherokee Street and Apache Avenue.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of South Hope and East Main streets.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Hickory Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the area of East Main Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of Clear Spring Place.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy