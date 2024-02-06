Area police reports 5/27/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported at Maria Louise Lane and Rodney Vista Boulevard.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Linden Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Old Sprigg Street Road.
- Assault was reported on North Main Street.
- Assault was reported on South Spanish Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3800 block of Hopper Road.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 160 block of North Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Chrysler Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Benton Street.
Thefts
- Robbery was reported at South Pacific and Morgan Oak streets.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Thomas Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Cecilia Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Ellis Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at South Kingshighway and Rust Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported at Shawnee Parkway and South West End Boulevard.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Sam Davis, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Wayne County, Missouri, warrant.
- Jeffery Snider, 50, of Jackson was arrested on Scott County warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Francis Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Hope Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Belair Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 3100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Neal Street.