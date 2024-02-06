All sections
May 27, 2020

Area police reports 5/27/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported at Maria Louise Lane and Rodney Vista Boulevard. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Maria Louise Lane and Rodney Vista Boulevard.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Linden Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Old Sprigg Street Road.
  • Assault was reported on North Main Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Spanish Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 3800 block of Hopper Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 160 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Chrysler Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Benton Street.

Thefts

  • Robbery was reported at South Pacific and Morgan Oak streets.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Thomas Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Cecilia Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Ellis Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at South Kingshighway and Rust Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported at Shawnee Parkway and South West End Boulevard.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Sam Davis, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Wayne County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Jeffery Snider, 50, of Jackson was arrested on Scott County warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Francis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Belair Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Neal Street.
