Area Police reports 5/20/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Silvertorne Trail.
Miscellaneous
Drug violation was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
Jordan Duncan, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Tre Vaughn Cooney, 23, of Waukegan, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Claudine Rulo-Pugh, 39, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Dustin Moore, 23, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Shawn Golden, 48, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
David Koerner, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County warrant.
Kimberly Hanner, 61, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott City Municipal warrant and also issued citation for fail to maintain insurance and seatbelt violation.
DWI
Jordan Robideau, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, littering first offense, possession of marijuana 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without lights and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
Andrea Hopper, 46, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of failure to drive in single lane and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
Steven Hanks, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 3100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft was reported in the 100 block of Donald Street.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of Plainview Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
Theft was reported in the 100 block of South West Lane.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
Assault was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.
Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Elwanda Drive.
Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.