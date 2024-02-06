Area police reports 5/20/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
Theft
- Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 400 block of Louis Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Henderson Avenue.
- Weapons law violation was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Benton Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.