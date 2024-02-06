All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 20, 2020

Area police reports 5/20/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue. Theft n Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street. Miscellaneous n Weapons law violation was reported in the 400 block of Louis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.

Theft

  • Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 400 block of Louis Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Henderson Avenue.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Benton Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy