Area police reports 5/11/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DUI
- Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and North West End Boulevard.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2600 block of Jan Drive.
- Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Frederick Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Ellis Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Louisiana Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Hanover Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Dustin Tatum, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
- Kyleigh Branch, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of impeding the flow of traffic and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Darren Beasley, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
- Austin Gonzaque, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and failure to register motor vehicle.
Arrest
- Cole Mihalko, 28, was arrested on three active warrants out of Wisconsin.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 4600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North Georgia Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the area of West Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Fraud
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.