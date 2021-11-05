All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
May 11, 2021

Area police reports 5/11/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DUI n Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and North West End Boulevard. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street. n Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South West End Boulevard...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DUI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and North West End Boulevard.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2600 block of Jan Drive.
  • Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Frederick Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Hanover Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Dustin Tatum, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kyleigh Branch, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of impeding the flow of traffic and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Darren Beasley, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
  • Austin Gonzaque, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and failure to register motor vehicle.

Arrest

  • Cole Mihalko, 28, was arrested on three active warrants out of Wisconsin.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 4600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the area of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Fraud

  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy