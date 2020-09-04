All sections
April 9, 2020

Area police reports 4/9/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported. n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street. Thefts n Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Rand Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Whitener Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Mason Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Burglary and breaking and entering were reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Arson was reported in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 2200 block of Walton Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Clark and Hannah streets.
  • Disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Morton Street.
Police/Fire Reports

