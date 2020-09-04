Area police reports 4/9/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of North Kingshighway.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Rand Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Whitener Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Mason Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Good Hope Street.
- Burglary and breaking and entering were reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of South Ellis Street.
- Arson was reported in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 2200 block of Walton Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Clark and Hannah streets.
- Disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Morton Street.