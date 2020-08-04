All sections
April 8, 2020

Area police reports 4/8/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street. Thefts n Burglary and breaking and entering were reported in the 400 block of Cooper Street. n Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Rand Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary and breaking and entering were reported in the 400 block of Cooper Street.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Rand Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Jonathan Michael, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to show proof of insurance and speeding.

Arrests

  • Syliz Summers, 19, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Qualandriau Fitzgerald, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked, failure to maintain single lane, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Edward Farr, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jaleshia Green, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jayonna McClure, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Optimist Hill Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of South Old Orchard Road and East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Lane.
  • Domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
Police/Fire Reports

