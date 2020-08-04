Area police reports 4/8/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.
Thefts
- Burglary and breaking and entering were reported in the 400 block of Cooper Street.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Rand Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Jonathan Michael, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to show proof of insurance and speeding.
Arrests
- Syliz Summers, 19, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Qualandriau Fitzgerald, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked, failure to maintain single lane, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Edward Farr, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jaleshia Green, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jayonna McClure, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Optimist Hill Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of South Old Orchard Road and East Jackson Boulevard.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Lane.
- Domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.