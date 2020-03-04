Area police reports 4/3/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was report in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 200 bllock of Franks Lane.
- Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Broadway.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Larceny was reported in the 900 block of Hickory Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug equipment violation was reported on South West End Boulevard.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Independence Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Aaron Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.