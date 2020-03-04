All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterApril 3, 2020

Area police reports 4/3/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was report in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Thefts n Larceny was reported in the 200 bllock of Franks Lane. n Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was report in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 200 bllock of Franks Lane.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Broadway.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
  • Larceny was reported in the 900 block of Hickory Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Drug equipment violation was reported on South West End Boulevard.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Independence Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Aaron Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy