Area police reports 4/29/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Driving under the influence was reported at Clark Avenue and Perryville Road.

Assaults

Assault was reported at Linden and Ellis streets.

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.

Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Themis Street.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue.

Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Optimist Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.

Larceny was reported on North Lorimier Street.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway.

Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Theft was reported at South Kingshighway and Southern Expressway.

Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Nottingham Lane.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Marlin Drive.

Robbery was reported in the 100 block of North Sprigg Street.

Larceny was reported in the 800 block of William Street.

Drug violation was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.

Arson was reported at North West End Boulevard and Luce Street.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.

Drug violation was reported at William Street and South Kingshighway.

Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and North Park Avenue.

Drug violation was reported on southbound Interstate 55.

Weapons violation was reported on South Pacific Street.

Property damage was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.

Drug violation was reported at Maple Street and South Ranney Avenue.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.

Property damage was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.

Liquor law violation was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.