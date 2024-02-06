All sections
April 29, 2020

Area police reports 4/29/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported at Clark Avenue and Perryville Road. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue. n Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Themis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Clark Avenue and Perryville Road.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Themis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported at Linden and Ellis streets.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
  • Robbery was reported in the 100 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Marlin Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Nottingham Lane.
  • Theft was reported at South Kingshighway and Southern Expressway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway.
  • Larceny was reported on North Lorimier Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Optimist Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Arson was reported at North West End Boulevard and Luce Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at William Street and South Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and North Park Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported on southbound Interstate 55.
  • Weapons violation was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported at Maple Street and South Ranney Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Liquor law violation was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of Pacific Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Kenya Morris, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to drive in single lane and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Morgan Scott, 18, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrest

  • John Cullen, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a probation warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of West Washington Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Gerald Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Shady Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Cherry Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 1700 block of Voyager Court.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of East Jackson Boulevard and Wedekind Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Cathy Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

