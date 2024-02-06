All sections
blotterApril 27, 2021

Area police reports 4/27/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Westwood Drive. n Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Bloomfield Street. n Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Big Bend Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Westwood Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Big Bend Road.
  • Assault was reported on Village Drive.

DUI

  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 400 block of Broadway.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 3200 block of Lexington Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Flint Hill Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 3300 block of Percy Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Ellis Street and Jefferson Avenue.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at North Sprigg and North streets.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 900 block of North West End Boulevard.
  • Drug violation was reported at Themis Street and East Rodney Drive.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Christian Farris, 24, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to use turn signal.

Arrests

  • Michael Chambers, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant and also charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Tyrone Marion, 58, of St Louis was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, speeding, failure to register motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance.
  • Angela Davy-Taylor, 47, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 4600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

