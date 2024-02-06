Area police reports 4/27/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Westwood Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Big Bend Road.
- Assault was reported on Village Drive.
DUI
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 400 block of Broadway.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 3200 block of Lexington Avenue.
- Larceny was reported.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Flint Hill Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 3300 block of Percy Drive.
- Drug violation was reported at South Ellis Street and Jefferson Avenue.
- Weapons law violation was reported at North Sprigg and North streets.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 900 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Drug violation was reported at Themis Street and East Rodney Drive.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Christian Farris, 24, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to use turn signal.
Arrests
- Michael Chambers, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant and also charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyrone Marion, 58, of St Louis was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, speeding, failure to register motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance.
- Angela Davy-Taylor, 47, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 4600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.