blotter April 22, 2021

Area police reports 4/22/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane. Thefts n Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. n Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Pacific Street. n Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive..