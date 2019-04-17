Area police reports 4/17/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Stealing and property damage were reported at West End Boulevard and Broadway. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of controlled substance was reported in the 100 block of North Clark Avenue. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Possession of a controlled substance, stealing and delivery of controlled substance were reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported. A juvenile was taken into custody.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Peace distrubance was reported in the 300 block of South Ohio Street.