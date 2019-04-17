All sections
April 17, 2019

Area police reports 4/17/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Stealing was reported in the 600 block of Bellevue Street. n Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. n Stealing and property damage were reported at West End Boulevard and Broadway. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Stealing and property damage were reported at West End Boulevard and Broadway. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of controlled substance was reported in the 100 block of North Clark Avenue. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Possession of a controlled substance, stealing and delivery of controlled substance were reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported. A juvenile was taken into custody.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Peace distrubance was reported in the 300 block of South Ohio Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

