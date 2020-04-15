Area police reports 4/15/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Street.
- Assault was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2400 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Linden Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Scott Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Thielenius Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Independence Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and Mount Auburn Road.
- Weapons law violation was reported at Bellevue and North Frederick streets.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Weapon violation was reported William and South Pacific streets.
- Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 3900 block of Annwood Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Katelyn Hughes, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrest
- Brett Dieffenbach, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic disturbance.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Spring View Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.