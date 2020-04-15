Area police reports 4/15/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Linden Street.

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.

Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.

Assault was reported in the 2400 block of William Street.

Assault was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Sprigg Street.

Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Street.

Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Bloomfield Street.

Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Scott Street.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Thielenius Street.

Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Independence Street.

Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North West End Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.