April 15, 2020

Area police reports 4/15/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Street. n Assault was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Sprigg Street. n Assault was reported in the 2400 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Street.
  • Assault was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2400 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Linden Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Scott Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Thielenius Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Independence Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North West End Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and Mount Auburn Road.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at Bellevue and North Frederick streets.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Weapon violation was reported William and South Pacific streets.
  • Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 3900 block of Annwood Drive.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Katelyn Hughes, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrest

  • Brett Dieffenbach, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic disturbance.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Spring View Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Bast Street.
Police/Fire Reports

