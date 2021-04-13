Area police reports 4/13/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street. n Assault was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle. n Assault was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
Assault was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.
Assault was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.
DWI
Driving under the influence was reported in the 2500 block of South Sprigg Street.
Driving under the influence was reported at Merriwether and South Spanish streets.
Driving under the influence was reported at Caruthers Avenue and Broadway.
Driving under the influence was reported at Bloomfield Street and South West End Boulevard.
Thefts
Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Mimosa Drive.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North Broadview Street.
Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Sherwood Drive.
Theft was reported on North Spanish Street.
Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Independence Street.
Drug violation was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
Drug violation was reported in the 100 block of South Louisiana Avenue.
Drug violation was reported at North Sprigg Street and Washington Avenue.
Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Silver Springs Road.
Drug violation was reported at St. Francis Drive and William Street.
Weapons law violation was reported at Walnut and South Ellis streets.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrest
Larenzo Braxton, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWI
Robby Byler, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.