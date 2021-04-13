All sections
blotterApril 14, 2021
Area police reports 4/13/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street. n Assault was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle. n Assault was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 2500 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Driving under the influence was reported at Merriwether and South Spanish streets.
  • Driving under the influence was reported at Caruthers Avenue and Broadway.
  • Driving under the influence was reported at Bloomfield Street and South West End Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North Broadview Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Sherwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Independence Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 100 block of South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Sprigg Street and Washington Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Silver Springs Road.
  • Drug violation was reported at St. Francis Drive and William Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at Walnut and South Ellis streets.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrest

  • Larenzo Braxton, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWI

  • Robby Byler, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
