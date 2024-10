The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street.

Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street.

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of North Sprigg Street.

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of North Sprigg Street.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.

Burglary and breaking and entering were reported in the 1100 block of Broadway.

Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Sherri Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Vantage Drive.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Spring Avenue.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported on South Plaza Way.

Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Perry Avenue.

Larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Perry Avenue.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Independence Street.

Pocket-picking was reported in the 110 block of North Kingshighway.