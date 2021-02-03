All sections
March 2, 2021

Area police reports 3/2/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Lorimier Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Benton and Themis streets.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Broadview Street and Maria Louise Lane.
  • Drug equipment violation was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported on South Spanish Street.
  • Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Henderson Street and Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Arrests

  • Shaylyn Davis, 25, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Aaron Wallace, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County warrant.
  • Dymond Gardner, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a two Cape Girardeau warrants.
  • Timothy Fitzgerald, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant .
  • Anjanette Jenkins, 42 , of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrant and also issued citations for possession of marijuana under 10 grams and fail to register motor vehicle.
Police/Fire Reports

