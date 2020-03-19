All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMarch 19, 2020
Area police reports 3/19/20
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DWIs n Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and North Kingshighway. n Driving under the influence was reported at North Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DWIs

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and North Kingshighway.
  • Driving under the influence was reported at North Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of William Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Harmony Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Impersonation was reported in the 1200 block of Brenda Kay Court.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Highland Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy