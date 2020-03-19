Area police reports 3/19/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DWIs n Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and North Kingshighway. n Driving under the influence was reported at North Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DWIs
Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and North Kingshighway.
Driving under the influence was reported at North Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue.
Assault
Assault was reported in the 1900 block of William Street.
Thefts
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Harmony Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Miscellaneous
Impersonation was reported in the 1200 block of Brenda Kay Court.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drive.
Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
Miscellaneous
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Highland Drive.