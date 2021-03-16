All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
March 16, 2021

Area police reports 3/16/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street. n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. Thefts n Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2600 block of Melrose Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Robbery was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Cordova Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.
  • Drug violation on South Kingshighway.
  • Weapons law violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North West End Boulevard.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 600 block of North Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and William streets.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following item.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Adams Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy