Area police reports 3/16/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2600 block of Melrose Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Robbery was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Cordova Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.
- Drug violation on South Kingshighway.
- Weapons law violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Drug violation was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
- Drug violation was reported in the 600 block of North Street.
- Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and William streets.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Adams Street.