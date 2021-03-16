Area police reports 3/16/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Assault was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street.

Thefts

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2600 block of Melrose Avenue.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.

Robbery was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.

Motor vehicle theft was reported.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Cordova Lane.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue.