Area police reports 3/1/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
- Alyssa D. Abbott, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Allie R. Hellman, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for a traffic offense of leaving scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to yield to approaching vehicle.
- Cierra D. Morrow, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of controlled substance and a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Paul D. Henley Jr., 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Ethan T. Rider, 17, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of aiding a child runaway from Division of Youth Services.
- Brian K. Baker, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Johnny L. James, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and a headlight violation.
- Benjamin O. Patrick, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt.
- Miranda A. Bruce, 19, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation for careless and imprudent manner involving accident and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nathan T. Oxley, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Belden D. Coleman, 52, of Burfordville was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department has not recently released any reports through its website, a result of a cyberattack that crippled municipal information systems.