February 29, 2020

Area police reports 3/1/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. n Alyssa D. Abbott, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia...

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

  • Alyssa D. Abbott, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Allie R. Hellman, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for a traffic offense of leaving scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to yield to approaching vehicle.
  • Cierra D. Morrow, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of controlled substance and a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Paul D. Henley Jr., 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Ethan T. Rider, 17, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of aiding a child runaway from Division of Youth Services.
  • Brian K. Baker, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Johnny L. James, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and a headlight violation.
  • Benjamin O. Patrick, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt.
  • Miranda A. Bruce, 19, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation for careless and imprudent manner involving accident and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Nathan T. Oxley, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Belden D. Coleman, 52, of Burfordville was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has not recently released any reports through its website, a result of a cyberattack that crippled municipal information systems.

Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

