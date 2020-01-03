Area police reports 3/1/20

Alyssa D. Abbott, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allie R. Hellman, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for a traffic offense of leaving scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to yield to approaching vehicle.

Cierra D. Morrow, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of controlled substance and a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Paul D. Henley Jr., 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Ethan T. Rider, 17, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of aiding a child runaway from Division of Youth Services.

Brian K. Baker, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Johnny L. James, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and a headlight violation.

Benjamin O. Patrick, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt.

Miranda A. Bruce, 19, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation for careless and imprudent manner involving accident and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan T. Oxley, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle.