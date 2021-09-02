Area police reports 2/9/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported at Kingsway Drive and Kurre Lane.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Cadmium Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Themis Street.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported at William Street and South Louisiana Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 100 block of North Henderson Avenue.
- Pocket picking was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported on Cape Rock Drive.
- Drug violation was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of Themis Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported at North Kingshighway and West Cape Rock Drive.
- Weapons law violation was reported at Whitener Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
- Drug violation was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
- Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg and William streets.
- Drug violation was reported at Good Hope and South Sprigg streets.
- Property damage was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Ariana Kroninger, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.