February 9, 2021

Area police reports 2/9/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Kingsway Drive and Kurre Lane.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of Cadmium Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Themis Street.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported at William Street and South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 100 block of North Henderson Avenue.
  • Pocket picking was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported on Cape Rock Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of Themis Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at North Kingshighway and West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at Whitener Street and North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Drug violation was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg and William streets.
  • Drug violation was reported at Good Hope and South Sprigg streets.
  • Property damage was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Ariana Kroninger, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.
