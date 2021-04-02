Area police reports 2/4/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Bellevue Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Broadway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Meyer Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 2200 block of Nottingham Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 Broadway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Brandie England, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to register motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.