February 4, 2021

Area police reports 2/4/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Broadway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Meyer Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 2200 block of Nottingham Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 Broadway.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Brandie England, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to register motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

