All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
February 4, 2019

Area police reports 2/4/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Christian E. Gray, 23, of Jackson was arrested at 1925 Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Arrests n Donald G. Lewis, 51, 138 A St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for no insurance and violating a steady signal...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Christian E. Gray, 23, of Jackson was arrested at 1925 Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Donald G. Lewis, 51, 138 A St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for no insurance and violating a steady signal.
  • Eric D. Sadler, 41, 1208 Big Bend Road, was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Jessica C. Skelton, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for violating a steady signal.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to signal and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Keitree D. Shannon, 29, 3007 Wisteria Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
  • Brittany F. Jones, 31, of Wickliffe, Kentucky, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
  • Dustin W. Turner, 28, 617 Sycamore Circle, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for exhibition driving and no insurance.
  • Montez M. Baker, 41, 151 North Street, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for trespassing.
  • Tariq A. Alsheri, 25, 2070 N. Sprigg St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for no operator's license and use of headlights.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Kingsway Drive.
  • Victoria A. Thomas, 25, 1058 W. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

Charges

  • Charges are pending against a suspect for forgery, making a false declaration and driving without a license.
  • Darius Tyrice Ayers, 22, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of prohibited acts/noises in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of North West End Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 800 block of North Missouri Avenue.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported in the 300 block of Fourth Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Clark Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Robbery with a firearm was reported.
  • The Cape Girardeau School District reported theft in the 300 block of Clark Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported in the 2800 block of Vista Lane.
  • A person was taken into protective custody at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • A person was taken into protective custody in the 500 block of North Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
  • A request for service was reported in the 1700 block of Cecilia Street.
  • A reported was made in the 700 block of North Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • A sexual offense was reported.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Anthony B. Bollinger, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Lauren E. Mowery, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Danielle D. Robertson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear of a stop-sign violation.
  • Allison G. Derrick, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving with intoxicated.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Daniel Massie, 27, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant and was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
  • Blake Shinabargar, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Citations

  • Darrell Powell, 37, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
  • Kyle Wells, 28, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.
  • Lance Thomas, 17, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a citation for speeding, failure to have insurance and failure to comply with intermediate license.
  • Brian Ulen, 31, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to stop at a red light.
  • Cynthia Cochran, 47, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Ashbury Court.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 4100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fight in progress was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2800 block of Hilltop Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Watson Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Oak Hill Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Aspen Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Bast Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
  • Peace disturbance reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Adams Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Wedge Lane.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy