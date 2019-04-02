Area police reports 2/4/19

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Allison G. Derrick, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving with intoxicated.

Allison G. Derrick, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving with intoxicated.

Danielle D. Robertson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear of a stop-sign violation.

Danielle D. Robertson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear of a stop-sign violation.

Lauren E. Mowery, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

Lauren E. Mowery, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

Anthony B. Bollinger, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Anthony B. Bollinger, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Blake Shinabargar, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blake Shinabargar, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Massie, 27, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant and was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.

Daniel Massie, 27, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant and was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.

Cynthia Cochran, 47, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.

Cynthia Cochran, 47, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.

Brian Ulen, 31, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to stop at a red light.

Brian Ulen, 31, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to stop at a red light.

Lance Thomas, 17, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a citation for speeding, failure to have insurance and failure to comply with intermediate license.

Lance Thomas, 17, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a citation for speeding, failure to have insurance and failure to comply with intermediate license.

Kyle Wells, 28, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.

Kyle Wells, 28, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.

Darrell Powell, 37, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.

Darrell Powell, 37, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Ashbury Court.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Ashbury Court.

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.

Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 4100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Fight in progress was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.

Trespassing was reported in the 2800 block of Hilltop Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Watson Drive.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Oak Hill Road.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Aspen Drive.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Bast Street.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.

Peace disturbance reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Peace disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Adams Street.