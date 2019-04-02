Area police reports 2/4/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Christian E. Gray, 23, of Jackson was arrested at 1925 Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Donald G. Lewis, 51, 138 A St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for no insurance and violating a steady signal.
- Eric D. Sadler, 41, 1208 Big Bend Road, was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jessica C. Skelton, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for violating a steady signal.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to signal and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Keitree D. Shannon, 29, 3007 Wisteria Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
- Brittany F. Jones, 31, of Wickliffe, Kentucky, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
- Dustin W. Turner, 28, 617 Sycamore Circle, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for exhibition driving and no insurance.
- Montez M. Baker, 41, 151 North Street, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for trespassing.
- Tariq A. Alsheri, 25, 2070 N. Sprigg St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for no operator's license and use of headlights.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Kingsway Drive.
- Victoria A. Thomas, 25, 1058 W. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
Charges
- Charges are pending against a suspect for forgery, making a false declaration and driving without a license.
- Darius Tyrice Ayers, 22, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of prohibited acts/noises in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of North West End Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 800 block of North Missouri Avenue.
- Burglary and stealing were reported in the 300 block of Fourth Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Clark Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Robbery with a firearm was reported.
- The Cape Girardeau School District reported theft in the 300 block of Clark Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Assist other agency was reported in the 2800 block of Vista Lane.
- A person was taken into protective custody at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
- A person was taken into protective custody in the 500 block of North Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
- A request for service was reported in the 1700 block of Cecilia Street.
- A reported was made in the 700 block of North Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- A sexual offense was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Anthony B. Bollinger, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Lauren E. Mowery, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Danielle D. Robertson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear of a stop-sign violation.
- Allison G. Derrick, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving with intoxicated.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Daniel Massie, 27, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant and was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
- Blake Shinabargar, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Citations
- Darrell Powell, 37, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
- Kyle Wells, 28, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.
- Lance Thomas, 17, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a citation for speeding, failure to have insurance and failure to comply with intermediate license.
- Brian Ulen, 31, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to stop at a red light.
- Cynthia Cochran, 47, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Ashbury Court.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 4100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fight in progress was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
- Trespassing was reported in the 2800 block of Hilltop Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Watson Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Oak Hill Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Aspen Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Bast Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
- Peace disturbance reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Adams Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Wedge Lane.